A Seattle man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of drunk driving during a Napa Police Department patrol for intoxicated drivers.

The driver, 28, was stopped for a traffic violation and officers determined he had been drinking, according to a Napa Police press release.

Five other drivers were cited for moving violations. In total, officers stopped 18 cars during the patrol, police say. The patrol was funded thanks to a state Office of Traffic Safety grant.

Impaired drivers who are charged with driving under the influence can face $13,500 in fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and more, police say. They could also face jail time.

The department says it will conduct a DUI checkpoint later this month.

