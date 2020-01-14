Napa Police reported Tuesday morning that there had been no reported collisions since the big traffic changes west of downtown took effect on Friday morning.
While many motorists reported in a Register story Monday that they were unnerved by the new roundabout at First Street and California Boulevard, the collision record is so far clean, Sgt. Kristofer Jenny said.
Similarly, no collisions have been reported on First and Second streets between Jefferson Street and California where the one-way directions flipped at mid-day Friday, he said.