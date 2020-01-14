{{featured_button_text}}
City employee Michael Hassell installs a sign explaining the new traffic pattern at the intersection of Jefferson and First Street.

 Sean Scully, Register file photo

Napa Police reported Tuesday morning that there had been no reported collisions since the big traffic changes west of downtown took effect on Friday morning.

While many motorists reported in a Register story Monday that they were unnerved by the new roundabout at First Street and California Boulevard, the collision record is so far clean, Sgt. Kristofer Jenny said.

Similarly, no collisions have been reported on First and Second streets between Jefferson Street and California where the one-way directions flipped at mid-day Friday, he said.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

