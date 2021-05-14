Napa Police: No foul play involved in death of man found in trailer

The man whose decomposing body was found in a locked box trailer Wednesday morning in north Napa did not die as a result of foul play, Napa Police said Friday afternoon.
The Napa County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy Friday on Shane O'Brien Benner, 51, of Napa. No signs of physical trauma were found, said Police Sgt. Pete Piersig.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
Toxicology tests have yet to be run, but there were signs in the trailer of drug use, Piersig said.
What caused police to initially label the deal "suspicious" was the fact that Benner was discovered dead inside a trailer that had been locked from the outside, Piersig said.
Subsequently, police learned of a trap door that allowed Benner to enter the trailer secretly while locking the door in an unconventional way, he said.
"I've never seen anything like that," said Piersig. Friends of Benner tipped investigators off to the hidden entry, he said.
Benner grew up in Napa and had been living on the street, acquaintances said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Water use restrictions passed by the City Council are meant to reduce Napa's consumption by 15% from last year's levels.
Temporary permits allowing outdoor restaurant service on a block of Main Street will stay in effect through February, Napa's city manager has …
The culinary video producer and host to a winemakers’ collective will strike out in a new direction, with open-air acoustic music next to its …
These Silverado Middle School students are studying speed in the real world.
Like lobster? Napa Valley Lobster Co. might be right up your alley.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
The defendant was accused of repeatedly returning to the rural property of a 72-year-old woman whom he did not know.
“'Low income’ is a higher income than some would expect” in Napa, said the city's housing manager about a still-costly housing market.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.