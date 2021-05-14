Napa Police: No foul play involved in death of man found in trailer

The man whose decomposing body was found in a locked box trailer Wednesday morning in north Napa did not die as a result of foul play, Napa Police said Friday afternoon.

The Napa County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy Friday on Shane O'Brien Benner, 51, of Napa. No signs of physical trauma were found, said Police Sgt. Pete Piersig.

Toxicology tests have yet to be run, but there were signs in the trailer of drug use, Piersig said.

What caused police to initially label the deal "suspicious" was the fact that Benner was discovered dead inside a trailer that had been locked from the outside, Piersig said.

Subsequently, police learned of a trap door that allowed Benner to enter the trailer secretly while locking the door in an unconventional way, he said.

"I've never seen anything like that," said Piersig. Friends of Benner tipped investigators off to the hidden entry, he said.