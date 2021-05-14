 Skip to main content
Napa Police: No foul play involved in death of man found in trailer
Officers on Wednesday removed items from a trailer parked on Industrial Way in north Napa, after a man's body was found inside the vehicle in what Napa Police has described as a suspicious death.

 Howard Yune, Register

The man whose decomposing body was found in a locked box trailer Wednesday morning in north Napa did not die as a result of foul play, Napa Police said Friday afternoon.

The Napa County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy Friday on Shane O'Brien Benner, 51, of Napa. No signs of physical trauma were found, said Police Sgt. Pete Piersig.

Toxicology tests have yet to be run, but there were signs in the trailer of drug use, Piersig said.

What caused police to initially label the deal "suspicious" was the fact that Benner was discovered dead inside a trailer that had been locked from the outside, Piersig said.

Subsequently, police learned of a trap door that allowed Benner to enter the trailer secretly while locking the door in an unconventional way, he said.

"I've never seen anything like that," said Piersig. Friends of Benner tipped investigators off to the hidden entry, he said.

Benner grew up in Napa and had been living on the street, acquaintances said.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

