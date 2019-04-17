Using your cell phone while driving is illegal, even you're using it for work purposes.
The Napa Police Department is looking to launch a new educational program for businesses that employ drivers or allow employees to drive company cars. It's not uncommon for officers enforcing traffic safety laws to see drivers of delivery vans or large utility trucks on their cell phone, said Traffic Officer Josh O'Mary, who first proposed the idea.
"Not only does it present a danger to the community … it creates a huge liability for the business," he said.
The department wants to offer 30-minute classes that educate drivers on the dangers and laws related to distracted driving. It also seeks to encourage employers to adopt a cell phone policy to limit or prohibit cell phone use while driving on company time, O'Mary said.
O'Mary recommends drivers totally avoid using their cell phones while driving, but the law allows drivers to keep their phone mounted on the dash or in the lower-left corner of the window. Drivers can swipe or tap the screen once.
Offenders receive a $162 ticket for a first offense and a ticket worth at least $285 for a second offense.
Businesses or organizations interested in participating in Napa Police Traffic Bureau's 30-minute distracted driving classes can contact O'Mary at jomary@cityofnapa.org or 707-258-7880, ext. 5217.