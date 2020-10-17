Napa police officer writes about the outlaw-catchers of old

On July 1, 1979, Vem was sent to take down a man holed up in a bedroom closet with a knife. The man slashed Vem’s throat and Vem died.

“That’s a story I knew about it; I heard about it directly from John, Vem’s handler,” Shulman said.

Napa police were outraged when a judge released Vem’s killer on his own recognizance, without even posting bail. Outraged rank-and-file officers staged a one-day “blue flu” by calling in sick. The chief scrambled to fill the shifts with lieutenants.

“In law enforcement, these dogs are part of our family,” Shulman said.

Vem’s story made national news. The mayor was awakened in the middle of the night by calls from reporters.

Shulman also focuses on the nuances of bygone eras.

For example, a half-century before the age of traffic signals, the city of Napa had red lights strung up at key intersections that had nothing to do with traffic. When the lights went on, police officers walking their beats hurried back to headquarters for assignments.

Today, of course, dispatch centers to the job. But, Shulman said, the actual job of being a cop hasn’t really changed that much.