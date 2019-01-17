The Napa Police Department says it has arrested the woman responsible for critically injuring a 62-year-old female pedestrian on Tuesday evening.
The pedestrian is still being treated at a local hospital, according to a press release sent Wednesday by Napa police. Police say she was not in the crosswalk.
On Wednesday Napa police asked the public to look for a vehicle with front end or windshield damage. A resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Marsh Court at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Napa police say. Officers arrived and found a newer Honda Civic with damage consistent with a vehicle collision, and impounded the car for forensic processing.
Detectives developed leads that let them to a home in the same area of Marsh Court. Officers arrested 21-year-old Alexandra Benay Varellas of Napa, the registered owner of the car, around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of a felony charge of hit and run causing injuries, Napa police say.
She was booked into the Napa County jail around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where she faces bail charges of as much as $50,000, jail records show.
Napa police wrote in its press release that the investigation would not have progressed so quickly without the community member who responded to police's request for help on social media.
Police believe there were other motorists in the area when the crash occurred. Napa police says it still needs help and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Aaron Medina at 707-257-9223 or amedina@cityofnapa.org.