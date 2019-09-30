When police encounter someone who's been drinking, it can be an unpleasant encounter for the person who imbibed.
That wasn't the case on Thursday evening, when two Napa Police Department officers went bar-hopping in downtown Napa to offer patrons breathalyzer tests and pass out educational materials on driving under the influence as part of its Know Your Limit campaign. Some were surprised when the uniformed officers first approached them, but most happily obliged after the officers explained their campaign.
"It's nice to see community involvement with law enforcement," said David Cooper, a Clayton resident hanging out with two friends at Velo Pizzeria.
Police focus on the enforcement aspect of DUI, but haven't historically been as good about prevention, said Napa Police Traffic Sgt. Kris Jenny. Know Your Limit and other department traffic initiatives are funded by a $100,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, which will expire at the end of September.
"We don't actively make connections with some of the folks who are out drinking," he said.
Officers were out on Tuesday and Thursday for the Know Your Limit campaign, and planned to be in bars from north to south Napa on the weekend, Jenny said. Police planned to focus most of their efforts on the downtown area, where the most alcohol-related calls for service are placed.
Jenny and Officer Robert Chambers started their sober Thursday night bar crawl at Downtown Joe's, where they found Napa residents David Samson and Allen Ray sipping beers and a cocktail at the bar. Both men blew close to a .03% blood alcohol concentration. They said they thought they'd be slightly higher.
Jenny said he's noticed that people who are less intoxicated tend to overestimate their level of impairment. People tend to underestimate how intoxicated they are as they drink more.
California's legal BAC limit for drivers 21 years and older is .08%, though drivers can be arrested for less if officers determine the driver to be impaired. The limit is .04% for drivers of a commercial vehicle and .01% for drivers younger than 21 years.
BAC lowers about .015% every hour, according to OTS.
"Nothing can speed up this process," said materials that officers handed out to participants. "Not even coffee or a cold shower."
Though Samson and Ray were under the legal limit, they weren't planning to drive after a night of drinking anyway. The men spoke of how easy it is to get a ride through ride-hailing apps now. Ray said he took an Uber to be safe.
Still, Samson said, the exercise was eye-opening. The more people drink, the more likely they are to think they can get behind the wheel, he said.
"It's nice to come and put a hard number" to your BAC, Samson said.
Next officers headed to the outside seating area, where they met Randi Lenzing of South Jersey and Stepahnie Larson of Wisconsin sipping on brews. The women said they chose to use Uber during their trip, and earlier in the day went wine tasting and had margaritas with a hearty lunch.
Despite the alcohol they consumed earlier, Lenzing and Larson blew a .03% BAC. They were surprised, though Jenny explained that their lunch had likely played a role in helping their body metabolize the alcohol.
Whether you have "two drinks or five drinks, you shouldn't drive," said Lenzing.
Officers also make it a point to explain that alcohol doesn't affect everybody in the same way, Jenny said. Lack of sleep can contribute to impairment, for example.
It might take two drinks for a 120-pound woman to reach a .08% BAC, but a 180-pound woman or 140-pound man could consume three drinks, according to OTS. A 180-pound man might reach .08% BAC after four drinks.
Police next headed to Velo Pizzeria, where they spoke to Cooper and his two friends at the bar. Anthony Garcia of Fairfield called the experience fun and said it was a unique approach to policing.
Joanna Wilson of Novato, who ordered a glass of wine, expected her BAC to be lower than the .05% that she blew. The exercise gave her a better understanding of what she might need to consume to reach a .08% BAC.
For those curious to check their own BAC, Jenny said there aren't many quality options online. Police check their breathalyzers for accuracy at least every 10 days.
He hopes the experience encourages people to think twice before drinking and driving in the future.
"Hopefully we change their minds," Jenny said.