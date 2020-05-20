Napa Police: Officers fire plastic round at teen holding knife to own throat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Napa Police officer fired a "less-lethal" round to subdue a 14-year-old boy Tuesday night after the teenager tried to tell police to shoot him, the department said.

Officers were called at 11:04 p.m. to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Lisa Court, where they encountered the teen holding a knife to his own throat, according to Lt. Chase Haag. Relatives feared for their safety because the boy appeared intoxicated, Haag said in an email.

After police were unable to get the teen to follow their directions, an officer fired a plastic round that caused the boy to drop his knife, according to Haag. The boy was later booked into the Napa County juvenile hall.

No injuries were reported to the boy, police or the boy's relatives.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

