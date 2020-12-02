Napa police officers test positive for COVID-19

Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported Wednesday that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways police interact with the public.
"We've been very fortunate until the last month when we had a bit of a bad run," Plummer said in an interview Wednesday afternoon.
Plummer wouldn't say exactly how many of his 65 officers have tested positive but said three had recently returned to work after being cleared by health authorities.
"Thankfully, all the cases are mild. Thank God for that," Plummer said.
Officers who tested positive were sent home for seven to 10 days, in accordance with the city's Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response Plan, Plummer said. Many of their shifts were back-filled by other officers working overtime, he said.
"Any member of the community that may have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19 would have been notified by a contact tracing professional," he said in a Facebook post.
Plummer said it was inevitable that some officers would eventually test positive for a virus that has been in the county for nine months. "It's the amount of contact we have" with the public, he said.
COVID cases have been surging in Napa County over the past month, with two deaths reported this week.
Support Local Journalism
Virtually every city department, including Napa Fire, has had employees test positive this year, Plummer said.
Police had already implemented assorted safety protocols, including wearing protective equipment in many situations and inviting people to talk to officers out of doors when appropriate, the chief said.
Police are considering adding Zoom meetings in addition to traditional contacts with the public, he said.
"No one is immune from this disease," Plummer said. "Wash your hands, wear a mask, be kind to each other. It's a trying time for all of us."
WATCH NOW: SHOULD COVID-19 VACCINES BE MANDATORY?
SEE CARTOONS OF THE YEAR
Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan: Fall/Winter 2020 edition
This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.
Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/
Starting Tuesday, restaurants and wine tasting rooms will not be allowed to serve the public indoors. Houses of worship also can only operate outdoors.
Amid the pandemic's upsurge this fall, Napa residents — and visitors to the valley — are paring down their holiday guest lists to keep safe and stop the spread.
The rise in local COVID-19 cases has not yet translated into a dramatic increase in hospitalizations, Queen of the Valley reports.
Napa County plummeted overnight into to the purple "tier" and many local business owners are scrambling.
A resident reports that 11 people living at the home, including three in nursing care, have tested positive for the virus.
Five employees and 18 students attending classes at NVUSD schools have contracted the coronavirus since late October, the district superintendent announced Thursday.
Cases rose by over 50% this week, setting the county up for possibly more restrictions on businesses as soon as next week.
Senator Bill Dodd’s latest town hall featured experts who spoke about how 2021 might shape up for Napa County.
Social gatherings in homes are a major source of new COVID cases in the state.
Major holiday celebrations are being canceled due to the pandemic which continues to reshape community life.
Sixty percent of new cases were people who identified as Hispanic/Latinx, the county reported.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.