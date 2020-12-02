Napa police officers test positive for COVID-19

Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported Wednesday that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways police interact with the public.

"We've been very fortunate until the last month when we had a bit of a bad run," Plummer said in an interview Wednesday afternoon.

Plummer wouldn't say exactly how many of his 65 officers have tested positive but said three had recently returned to work after being cleared by health authorities.

"Thankfully, all the cases are mild. Thank God for that," Plummer said.

Officers who tested positive were sent home for seven to 10 days, in accordance with the city's Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response Plan, Plummer said. Many of their shifts were back-filled by other officers working overtime, he said.

"Any member of the community that may have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19 would have been notified by a contact tracing professional," he said in a Facebook post.

Plummer said it was inevitable that some officers would eventually test positive for a virus that has been in the county for nine months. "It's the amount of contact we have" with the public, he said.