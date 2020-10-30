Napa Police: Officers use spike strip to stop vehicle driven by suspected meth dealer

What began as a records check of a pickup truck's registration resulted in a chase on city street Thursday night and the arrest of the driver on drug allegations, Napa police reported.

An officer saw a green pickup truck at Laurel Street and Browns Valley Road shortly before midnight. A records check revealed the registration expired in 2019 but the vehicle was displaying a 2021 registration tab, police said.

The suspect failed to yield and drove around the Robinson Lane neighborhood at low speeds, police said. Patrol units disengaged when the suspect turned onto Browns Valley and the California Highway Patrol helicopter arrived to follow the vehicle, which meandered through back streets and twice got on Highway 29 between Salvador and Trower avenues, police said.

Police said the suspect drove recklessly, including running a stoplight at Solano Avenue/Highway 29, driving with headlights off and running stop signs.

Officers used a spike strip to disable the vehicle on Byway East at Valencia Street. An officer had to tackle the driver when he got out of the truck and tried to run, police said.