Two men were shot outside Downtown Joe's brewpub on Main Street early Friday morning, Napa Police reported.
It appears the shootings stemmed from an earlier argument between two groups at the bar, police said.
One victim, an adult male, received medical aid at the scene from the Napa Fire Department and American Medical Response before being transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, police said.
Police learned of a second adult victim only after that person, suffering from a gunshot wound, arrived at Queen of the Valley for treatment, police said.
Queen of the Valley tightened security procedures while police pursue their investigation.
Police Lt. Gary Pitkin said both victims were expected to recover from their injuries.
Police, who did not release the names of the injured, said investigators are looking for one shooting suspect.
You have free articles remaining.
Police responded to a reported shooting at 1:05 a.m. outside Downtown Joe's on the 900 block of Main Street. The bar had advertised a live DJ Thursday night.
The shootings occurred on the street with a small number of witnesses, Pitkin said. A much larger crowd was inside the bar, he said.
Police closed off Main Street between First and Second streets, as well as Second Street as far west as Brown Street, as they conducted their investigation. A dozen or so officers participated in the initial shooting response and the start of the investigation, Pitkin said.
Detectives with the Napa Police Department’s Investigation Team and Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) are investigating this case. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to contact Detective Josh Toney at 707-257-9507 or JToney@cityofnapa.org.
The public can also submit a confidential web tip at Tip411 or text a tip to Tip411. It is an option that you can use at any time to provide us information without identifying yourself. Anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Napa Police Department by texting the word 707NPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411). Reference Case #19-6776.
City Editor Kevin Courtney contributed to this story.