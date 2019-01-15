Napa Police is seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening that left a person hospitalized with a serious head injury.
Officers responded at 6:42 p.m. to the crash in the right lane of Soscol Avenue south of Lincoln Avenue, according to Sgt. Ryan Cole. A vehicle driven by an unknown person struck the victim and the driver then fled the scene, he said.
The victim was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for what Cole described as major head trauma.
About an hour after the incident, police issued a Nixle alert seeking calls from anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Those with information are asked to contact the department at 707-257-9560.