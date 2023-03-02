Ten cats who were inside a pet adoption group’s van when it was stolen Sunday night were found safe inside the vehicle early Thursday evening, according to Napa Police.

A witness called police dispatchers at about 5:05 p.m. and reported finding a white 2017 Ford Transit van parked in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue, the department said in a Facebook posting. The vehicle was checked, and all of the felines were found inside and apparently OK, police reported.

The van belongs to Whiskers, Tails & Ferals, a Napa-based nonprofit that was using it as a temporary overnight shelter, with each animal in its own covered cage.

The nonprofit’s president Margo Campainha earlier said the Ford had been parked outside her home on E Street late Sunday before security camera footage showed a man on a bicycle approaching the van at 10:57 p.m., breaking in and then disappearing with the vehicle within four minutes.

Campainha said that earlier Sunday, she had collected the feral cats from a Jefferson Street parking lot so they could be spayed and neutered, a “trapping” campaign she has carried out for several years.

“Just give me my cats,” she said the day after the van theft. “I want them back safely. They’re not mine, but they’re precious living things that I was in custodial care of, and I’m just so upset."

