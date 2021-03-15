Napa Police: petty theft case escalates into fight with 3 officers

While investigating a reported theft at the Jefferson Food Mart at midday Sunday, Napa police said they contacted a man matching the description of the thief at the Napa Senior Center on Jefferson Street.
The suspect, Mylique Bowman, 33, of Suisun City was holding the item that had been reported stolen, police said.
Police said Bowman physically resisted when officers tried to detain him. He kicked at an officer and kneed an officer in the jaw when taken to the ground, police said. It took three officers to detain him; two of them sustained minor injuries, police said.
The crime was elevated from petty theft to robbery when it was reported that Bowman had threatened the Jefferson Food Mart, creating fear, police said.
Bowman was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of robbery and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $100,000.
