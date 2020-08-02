Napa Police: Pickup truck strikes apartment unit after toddler puts vehicle into gear

A 2-year-old child who got hold of the gearshift on a pickup truck caused the vehicle to strike an apartment unit Friday night, but no one was injured, according to Napa Police.
The mishap occurred at about 8 p.m. in a driveway at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of the Silverado Trail, as a person was placing the toddler into a truck parked outside one housing unit, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Shortly afterward, the child moved the shifter into neutral gear, and the pickup rolled down a slight slope before striking the wall of another dwelling and causing moderate damage to its northeast wall, Walund said.
No injuries were reported to the child or any residents, according to Walund.
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
