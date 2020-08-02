You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Police: Pickup truck strikes apartment unit after toddler puts vehicle into gear

Napa Police: Pickup truck strikes apartment unit after toddler puts vehicle into gear

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A 2-year-old child who got hold of the gearshift on a pickup truck caused the vehicle to strike an apartment unit Friday night, but no one was injured, according to Napa Police.

The mishap occurred at about 8 p.m. in a driveway at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of the Silverado Trail, as a person was placing the toddler into a truck parked outside one housing unit, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Shortly afterward, the child moved the shifter into neutral gear, and the pickup rolled down a slight slope before striking the wall of another dwelling and causing moderate damage to its northeast wall, Walund said.

No injuries were reported to the child or any residents, according to Walund.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News