Napa Police: Pickup truck strikes apartment unit after toddler puts vehicle into gear

A 2-year-old child who got hold of the gearshift on a pickup truck caused the vehicle to strike an apartment unit Friday night, but no one was injured, according to Napa Police.

The mishap occurred at about 8 p.m. in a driveway at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of the Silverado Trail, as a person was placing the toddler into a truck parked outside one housing unit, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Shortly afterward, the child moved the shifter into neutral gear, and the pickup rolled down a slight slope before striking the wall of another dwelling and causing moderate damage to its northeast wall, Walund said.