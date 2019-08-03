The Napa Police Department is accepting applications for a Hispanic Citizens Academy, taught primarily in Spanish.
Law enforcement agencies often offer such programs to teach the community about officers’ duties and challenges. The Citizens Academy will be a first-of-its-kind for Napa Police, which may consider adding an English-language class if the Hispanic Citizens Academy goes well, said Police Officer Omar Salem.
“We’re opening our doors so people can have a better understanding of how we function, who normally wouldn’t have that opportunity,” he said.
The 10-week course will take place every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., from Aug. 21 to Oct. 23, in the Napa Police Department at 1539 First St. All Napa residents who are at least 18 years old may apply online at bit.ly/2K7X3uc by August 10.
Officers may face cultural or linguistic barriers when interacting with Latino residents, some of whom may have trouble differentiating between local police and immigration officers, Salem said. Police hope the first Hispanic Citizens Academy class will share their knowledge about the department with others.
“We get all bundled up into one package,” he said, and officers are “trying to break those barriers down.”
Building community trust
The idea was first floated by Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer, who assumed his job a year ago after leaving the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. His former department had a similar program and “we saw a big benefit,” he said.
In the decade that Las Vegas offered the program, Plummer said he saw Spanish-speakers get a better understanding of law enforcement’s role and have less fear toward officers. Many became volunteers.
“It wasn’t about their documentation, but about partnering with the community,” he said.
Napa has a large Hispanic population and Plummer said he saw an opportunity here to teach people about what the police department does. He decided to roll out a Spanish-language Citizens Academy first, partly because the Sheriff’s Office already offers such classes in English.
But more importantly, Plummer said, it’s about reaching out to part of the community that may be afraid of officers or believe that police aren’t on their side. With concerns about immigration officers and deportation, “regardless of their status, we want them to feel comfortable contact law enforcement,” he said.
People may only interact with law enforcement during difficult times. During traffic stops, they may be unable to communicate. Others may have come from places below the border where they’ve dealt with corrupt law enforcement officers and garnered a distrust for police.
Plummer hopes a new group of people will see that the Napa Police Department values its residents, and possibly consider career or volunteer opportunities there. He said he would love to work with more Spanish-speaking volunteers.
He also hopes to teach people about the other things the police department does, including services related to youth, homelessness and mental health.
The police department employs seven police officers and three community service officers who speak Spanish, Plummer said. Four office staff members also speak Spanish.
To people who are weighing whether they want to participate in the academy, Plummer said “just come down and learn,” and don’t be fearful, regardless of immigration status.
Anyone with questions about the Hispanic Citizens Academy can contact Officer Salem at osalem@cityofnapa.org or Chief Plummer at rplummer@cityofnapa.org.