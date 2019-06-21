Two Napa adults on probation failed to secure their guns, ammunition and drug paraphernalia from their kids, aged 4, 13 and 15, police say.
The Napa Police Department conducted a probation search Thursday afternoon at a home in the 400 block of Coffield Avenue. Both parents and all three kids were home, police say.
Officers found four guns, including an assault rifle, two pistols and a shotgun, with multiple loaded magazines in the guns, police say. Officers say they also found evidence of credit card fraud, multiple meth pipes, a scale, packaging and 25 grams of what officers believe to be meth hidden in the garage.
Social workers came to the scene. Napa County Welfare Services took custody of the kids.
Julio Cesar Ortiz, 33, and Marlene Salinas Barrera, 35, were arrested on suspicion of maintaining a place to sell drugs, having meth for sale, having a firearm while committing a felony, possessing a controlled substance while armed with a firearm and child endangerment, police say.
Barrera was also arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in spite of being prohibited from doing so, police say.
Barrera remained in jail as of Friday evening, but Ortiz was released Thursday night, jail records show.