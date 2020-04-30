Napa Police: Prolific looter and mail thief arrested

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Police report arresting a local man in possession stolen identity documents, merchandise bought with stolen credit cards and mail and packages stolen from Napa residents.

Toriano Adyril Collier, 47, was being held at the Napa County jail Thursday morning on possible charges of mail theft and looting, which is theft committed during a state of emergency, police said. He is also being held on a no-bail warrant out of Sacramento County.

Police said they stopped Collier Tuesday night while he was driving a pickup truck in the city. He was known to them from prior mail theft investigations and was on multiple counts of probation, police said.

A search of his truck yielded mail and packages stolen from several Napa residences, police said.

On Wednesday, police said they searched Collier's apartment on the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue and recovered evidence of identity theft, including a stolen $2,000 check and merchandise fraudulently purchased with stolen credit cards.

Prior Napa PD contacts and probation searches with Collier during the last three weeks resulted in the recovery of drivers’ licenses, Social Security numbers, credit cards, IRS checks for tax returns and checks totaling thousands of dollars made payable to small local businesses.