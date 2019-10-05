A Napa man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly looked through a woman’s window, and had pictures on his phone of her and a child’s genitalia, police say.
Napa Police Department officers arrived to the report of a prowler in the 100 block of Homewood Avenue around 10 p.m. A woman residing there reported possibly seeing or hearing someone peeking through her window and asked a neighbor to check, said Napa Police Sgt. Mike Walund.
The neighbor confronted the man and the two got in a scuffle, Walund said. The neighbor held the man down until police arrived.
The woman told officers that she had called several times after hearing someone outside, Walund said.
Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 41, gave officers permission to search his phone, Walund said. They found pictures of the woman in her bedroom, including some nude photos, and photos of a child’s genitalia, Walund said.
Rodriguez denied everything and said he was just standing in the area.
He was arrested at 10:15 p.m. on suspicion of a felony charge of possessing matter depicting a minor, plus misdemeanor charges related to peeking and violating probation, Walund said.