Napa Police say they arrested a prowler early Saturday morning who refused to comply with officers' instructions and reached into his waistband.
Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Main Street after receiving a report of a prowler in someone's backyard, said Napa Police Cprl. Brett Muratori. Police arrived and tried to call the man out of the backyard, but he did not follow their commands.
Officers found the man hiding in bushes. He initially complied by going to his knees, but then he sprung up and put his hands in his waistband, Muratori said.
Police shot him with bean bag rounds, a less-lethal option, and deployed K9 Mike. He continued to resist commands but was taken into custody after a brief struggle, Muratori said. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and initially refused to cooperate or share his name, Muratori said.
Ramon Mendoza Prado, 44, was taken to Queen of the Valley for treatment for the dog bite and bean bag round wounds, he said. He was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. on suspicion of several charges, including some relating to prowling and resisting arrest, jail records show. He was booked into Napa County jail at 6 a.m.