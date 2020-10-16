 Skip to main content
Napa police recover car stolen after it was left running

Napa police
A Napa woman who left her Honda Fit running in a residential neighborhood on Tallac Street suddenly saw the car being driven away.

Napa police responded to the crime that took place at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday. About 20 minutes later, they found the vehicle traveling south on Jefferson Street. They driver eventually pulled over and ran, but police caught her, police reported.

Officers arrested Alexa Ivana Aguayo, 30 on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and resisting arrest. She had an outstanding parole warrant, police and county custody reports said.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

