Napa police recover car stolen after it was left running

A Napa woman who left her Honda Fit running in a residential neighborhood on Tallac Street suddenly saw the car being driven away.

Napa police responded to the crime that took place at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday. About 20 minutes later, they found the vehicle traveling south on Jefferson Street. They driver eventually pulled over and ran, but police caught her, police reported.

Officers arrested Alexa Ivana Aguayo, 30 on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and resisting arrest. She had an outstanding parole warrant, police and county custody reports said.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.