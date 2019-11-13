Napa police investigated a primer gray Honda with no registration tabs that was located on Glenwood Drive in central Napa Tuesday night.
A records check showed the car had been reported stolen out of San Francisco. The car had plates that had been stolen from yet another vehicle, police said.
Also, the ignition had been "punched," allowing the car to be started without a key, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Police arrested Kevin Salinas-Perez, 21, of Napa for possible charges of receiving stolen property and violation of his pre-parole for evading police with a vehicle, police said.
Salinas-Perez was booked into the Napa County jail at 10 p.m. A passenger was released, police said.