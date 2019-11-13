{{featured_button_text}}

Napa police investigated a primer gray Honda with no registration tabs that was located on Glenwood Drive in central Napa Tuesday night. 

A records check showed the car had been reported stolen out of San Francisco. The car had plates that had been stolen from yet another vehicle, police said.

Also, the ignition had been "punched," allowing the car to be started without a key, police said.

Police arrested Kevin Salinas-Perez, 21, of Napa for possible charges of receiving stolen property and violation of his pre-parole for evading police with a vehicle, police said.

Salinas-Perez was booked into the Napa County jail at 10 p.m. A passenger was released, police said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

2
3
1
1
7

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.