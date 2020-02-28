Napa police recover stolen firearm, arrest suspect

Napa police reported recovering a firearm that had been reported stolen in early February and arresting the man who had the weapon in his bedroom.

Police said the victim of the Feb. 11 theft reported that Gabriel Enrique Sanchez, 26, had posted a photo of the stolen weapon on social media.

Officers made a probation search of the suspect's Napa home Thursday night and found the firearm, a 40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, in a kid's backpack on the bed in Sanchez’ bedroom, police said.

Two young boys also lived in the house and had access to the firearm and ammunition in the room, police said.

Sanchez was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of possessing stolen property, child endangerment and violation of probation.

