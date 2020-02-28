You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Napa police recover stolen firearm, arrest suspect

Napa police recover stolen firearm, arrest suspect

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Napa police reported recovering a firearm that had been reported stolen in early February and arresting the man who had the weapon in his bedroom.

Police said the victim of the Feb. 11 theft reported that Gabriel Enrique Sanchez, 26, had posted a photo of the stolen weapon on social media.

Officers made a probation search of the suspect's Napa home Thursday night and found the firearm, a 40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, in a kid's backpack on the bed in Sanchez’ bedroom, police said.

Two young boys also lived in the house and had access to the firearm and ammunition in the room, police said.

Sanchez was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of possessing stolen property, child endangerment and violation of probation.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News