Napa Police recover thousands of dollars worth of power tools after vehicle pursuit into Vallejo

Napa Police responded to a report of people breaking into construction vehicles early Friday morning and, after a Napa County Sheriff's Department pursuit, two men were booked on suspicion of grand theft for stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools, according to police.
The Napa Police Department received a report of people breaking into vehicles near the 2400 block of Flagstone Drive in the city limits early Friday, police said. A charcoal-colored Infiniti FX35 was reported stolen, and Napa County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle driving about 100 miles per hour on Highway 29, near the Napa County Airport, shortly after, according to police.
Deputies said the driver didn’t yield to attempts to flag the car down, and continued driving south into American Canyon and Vallejo while swerving past other drivers at high speeds. The driver eventually stopped on Highway 37 in Vallejo, and he and his passenger were arrested.
The car itself was not stolen, but deputies said they found multiple stolen power tools, including drills and air compressors, about $10,000 worth, as well as burglary tools.
Fabian Segura Hernandez and Adrian Manuel Cabrera, both Oakland residents, were booked into Napa County Jail at about 2 a.m. Friday. Both were booked on potential charges of grand theft and conspiracy to commit an injurious act; Hernandez was also booked on suspicion of reckless evasion of a police officer, among other charges.
The Napa Police department said its officers are currently in the process of giving back the tools to their owners.
