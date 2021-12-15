Napa Police releases video of officer’s fatal shooting of Jeremy Vellenoweth; describes incident as “suicide by cop”

The man who was fatally shot by Napa Police on Oct. 6 pointed a gun at his father and then at arriving officers in an apparent “suicide by cop” incident, the department announced as it released video footage of the shooting Tuesday night.

Jeremy James Vellenoweth, 26, was shot by Officer Dominic DeGuilio in front of a home in the 1600 block of Pear Tree Lane, the department said in a statement. Vellenoweth died of his injuries Oct. 26 at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

"In the course of the ongoing investigation, it has been verified that the family believed prior to our arrival Vellenoweth was trying to commit 'suicide by cop,' a term used to describe an individual's state of mind and actions taken in an effort to get law enforcement to use lethal force against them," Napa Police's three-page statement read.

Also Tuesday, police released footage from the body-mounted cameras worn by three officers who were called to Vellenoweth’s home. Also released were portions of the call made to dispatchers that Vellenoweth was pointing his gun at his father in front of the two-story house, in a subdivision west of Soscol Avenue and south of Trancas Street.

Lawyers for Vellenoweth’s family have disputed Napa Police’s account of the incident, saying that he was pointing his gun upward rather than toward officers and that at least two officers fired on him, rather than the one officer police said shot Vellenoweth.

“It is wrong to say that he threatened anyone with a gun because it is not true,” Dan Russo, a Vallejo attorney representing the family, said after the death of Vellenoweth, who worked as a groundskeeper at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. “... I think he was having a nervous breakdown, a mental health crisis. But he had no history of any kind of violence, any kind of fighting, any kind of arrests. He was from all accounts a very sweet kid. It’s a tragedy no matter how you look at it.”

A message left Wednesday morning with Russo was not immediately returned.

Video Napa Police presentation of dispatcher audio and officer camera video in the shooting of Jeremy Vellenoweth (on the Napa Police YouTube page): https://youtu.be/rTZh6vaGpwo WARNING: This video includes gunfire and some profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tuesday’s statement from Napa Police said the Napa central dispatch center was notified at 1:35 p.m. by a caller who reported a family dispute outside the Pear Tree Lane house. Officers approaching the home heard a shot being fired, ran to the scene and saw Vellenoweth pointing the shotgun toward family members and police, the department said.

“In an effort to protect those being threatened by Vellenoweth, Officer DeGuilio fired his service weapon, striking Vellenoweth, causing him to drop the shotgun,” the police statement read.

Vellenoweth’s father then ran toward his fallen son and grabbed the weapon, delaying officers and nearby paramedics from securing the scene for seven minutes, Napa Police said in an 11 ½-minute video presentation – including portions of dispatch calls and body-camera video – posted to the agency’s YouTube page late Tuesday.

Police briefly detained the father to allow officers to secure the shotgun and aid Vellenoweth until paramedics could arrive, according to the department. An American Medical Response ambulance took Vellenoweth to the Queen, where he died 20 days after the shooting after family members took him off life support.

Recordings released by Napa Police indicate the initial call to dispatchers came from a neighbor across the street from the Vellenoweth home. Shortly afterward, Vellenoweth’s father also called the dispatch center, saying he earlier had reported his son holding a weapon and that Jeremy was now holding a loaded shotgun and standing in the driveway.

“OK, and he wants to commit suicide by cop, is that what you’re saying?” a dispatcher asks.

“Yeah. Yeah,” the father replies.

The dispatcher put Vellenoweth’s father on hold and requested police, fire and ambulance personnel to go to Pear Tree Lane. Meanwhile, in a sequence Napa Police said the dispatcher could not hear while her caller was on hold, a gunshot was audible, after which the father cursed, screamed “No! No!” repeatedly, and yelled “Put the goddam gun down!”

Body camera videos provided by Napa Police offer the perspectives of three officers at the scene, although only one of the devices appeared to be facing Vellenoweth as the shots were fired – and then only at a distance from the opposite side of Pear Tree Lane. A magnified slow-motion view of that camera angle is marked with a red circle police said indicates where Vellenoweth was standing, holding a shotgun chest-high in the direction of several officers, when he was shot – on the passenger side of a pickup truck in a driveway, behind a small tree in the front yard and a white coupe parked curbside.

Another camera dips low to the ground as its wearer appears to go to one knee, while the view on a third device is blocked by a station wagon behind which the officer took cover.

All three devices, however, captured the sound of about five shots fired in three seconds, amid chaotic shouting.

“I see him – he’s got, he’s got the gun,” an officer can be heard saying from behind a parked car just before multiple shots ring out.

Later, the officer says over a distant scream: “Sounds like that was … the guy and lady are running up to him. He went down behind the truck. Dad’s walking back to him. I don’t see him.”

In the clearest apparent close-up view of the incident, an officer, identified in Tuesday's video release as the one whose shot struck Vellenoweth, is holding a rifle as a woman pleads “Put the gun down!” before shots are fired and shell casings drop onto the asphalt. As a man (whose face was digitally obscured in the police video) curses and runs along the curb toward the house, the woman shouts, “He didn’t shoot nobody!” and implores police to stop firing.

“He’s got the gun up! Get out of the way!” the officer yells back before scrambling next to another, handgun-holding officer on one knee.

Seconds later – at 1:44 p.m. and 9 seconds, according to the camera’s time stamp – a single gunshot is heard, followed by the woman’s agonized scream.

Afterward, the officer shouts toward a man and woman to move toward them and away from a driveway to allow paramedics to aid Vellenoweth.

“Come over here!” he calls out to the now-weeping woman. “We can get him medical if you guys come to us. We need to get your husband here.”

The final video clip shared by police shows officers approaching the driveway. “We’re coming to render aid! Do not fight us. We’re coming to help you,” one officer says before asking for a tourniquet.

Had Vellenoweth survived the shooting, he likely would have faced allegations of assault with a firearm, negligently discharging a gun, and brandishing a firearm in a police officer’s presence, all felonies, Napa Police reported.

DeGuilio was put on paid administrative leave after the shooting in line with department policy, Napa Police said shortly after the incident and before the officer was identified.

The case is being investigated by the Napa County Major Crimes Investigation Team, led by the county sheriff’s office. Results of the inquiry will be forwarded to the office of county District Attorney Allison Haley.

Napa Police said it is conducting its own investigation to determine whether officers at the scene followed department policies.

Vellenoweth was the fifth person in Napa County to die in an officer-involved shooting in a 34-month span, and the second to be killed by a Napa Police officer. On Dec. 5, 2018, an officer fatally shot 27-year-old David Molina after a foot pursuit near Soscol Avenue and a reported struggle for control of the officer’s service rifle. (After filing an excessive-force lawsuit in federal court in 2019, Molina’s parents reached a $1.3 million settlement with Napa, the city announced Dec. 2.)

Between the two Napa Police incidents, three other men were fatally shot during encounters with Napa County sheriff’s deputies.

On Feb. 17, 2019, 43-year-old Javier Hernandez Morales was killed by Napa County Sheriff’s Deputy Riley Jarecki on Henry Road in the Browns Valley area. The District Attorney’s Office declined to seek charges against Jarecki, saying that Hernandez shot at her through his open driver-side window and that the deputy had returned fire to protect her own life.

After Hernandez’ death, his relatives wrote an op-ed for the Napa Valley Register stating that he had used drugs and alcohol to cope with bouts of depression and called the community to place a greater emphasis on mental health.

Another encounter on April 24, 2020, ended with the death of 24-year-old Brandan Nylander near the Napa County Airport when he was shot by Deputy Gregg Lee, following a vehicle pursuit after Nylander allegedly stole ammunition from the Napa Walmart and assaulted an employee. District Attorney Haley cleared Lee of criminal wrongdoing in December 2020, but Nylander’s grandmother, uncle and aunt sued the county and Lee in March alleging excessive force, battery, and negligence, as well as improper deputy training.

In a third incident on Oct. 5, 2020, 47-year-old Juan Adrian Garcia died after being shot by sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Ackman during a traffic stop at Highway 221 and Kaiser Road in south Napa.

A minute-long video shared by the sheriff’s office shows Ackman shouting at Garcia to stop as Garcia stopped his car and approached him on foot. After the video’s release, a spokesperson for the department described Garcia’s behavior as “abnormal” and said it “absolutely” would have been regarded by an officer as threatening. Subsequent bloodwork revealed Garcia’s blood-alcohol level to be 0.338%, more than four times the legal driving limit in California, the sheriff’s office added.

Garcia’s survivors sued the sheriff’s office and Ackman May 11 in federal court, arguing that Ackman used excessive force and did not give Garcia legally required warnings before opening fire.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

