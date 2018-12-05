A male suspect in a reported assault on a female was shot and killed by a Napa Police officer early Wednesday morning after a foot chase and struggle, Chief Robert Plummer reported.
Plummer said events unfolded after the dispatch center got a call at 1:48 a.m. of a male assaulting a female in the vicinity of Soscol Avenue and Stonehouse Drive. The male was reported to be armed with a handgun.
A responding officer made contact with the suspect, who refused to obey his commands and took off on foot, Plummer said.
The chase took the officer and the suspect into a wooded area near the Stonehouse apartments where there was a struggle and "gunfire erupted," the chief said.
The suspect was declared dead by emergency medical responders, chief said.
As of 8 a.m., the body was still at the scene of the shooting, awaiting a coroner's investigation, Plummer said.
Plummer said the identity of the shooting victim would be released by the coroner's office. Police will release the name of the officer within 48 hours, he said.
The officer will be taken off duty while the investigation continues, Plummer said. Before being returned to duty, the officer would have to be evaluated by a psychologist, he said.
The chief said he didn't know if any weapons had been recovered. Soscol Avenue north of Lincoln was closed while police looked for evidence, he said.
The officer-involved shooting occurred not far from residences, but no residents were in harm's way, Plummer said.
Police said they will issue a more complete report on Monday once more interviews are conducted and images from an officer's body camera are reviewed.
Traffic was shut down much of the night on Soscol north of Lincoln, with police ordering southbound traffic stopped again at 9 a.m. as part of their continued investigation.
This was the department's first officer-involved shooting of the year. In 2017, there were two.
In March 2017, Noel Aaron Russell, 23, was killed when he advanced on an officer with a knife in a parking lot north of South Napa Marketplace. The Napa County District Attorney's Office determined that the shooting was justified.
Russell, who had been living in a tent next to the Napa River, had used meth and consumed alcohol before threatening shoppers with a knife just before the confrontation with police, District Attorney Allison Haley reported.
In April 2017, Stephen Connard Ferry, 64, was killed in a hail of bullets after a shootout with officers from Napa Police and the Napa County Sheriff's Office. Police were called after Ferry, who was heavily intoxicated, began shooting at his neighbors in west Napa's Linda Vista neighborhood.
The DA cleared 13 law enforcement officers who used deadly force to stop Ferry.