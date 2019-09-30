The Napa Police Department arrested one driver on suspicion of DUI and nine other drivers were cited for moving violations during a DUI saturation patrol conducted on Friday/
An officer conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation and determined the driver, a 27-year old male from Los Angeles, was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail.
In addition, police made 14 vehicle enforcement stops and evaluated two other drivers for driving under the influence.
The Napa Police Department reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, can impair and result in a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs.