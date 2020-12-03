Napa Police report wave of catalytic converter thefts

There's an upswing in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles across the state, including Napa, the Napa Police Department's crime analysis unit reported.

Police said any vehicle with a catalytic converter — a part of the exhaust system that helps reduce pollution — could be a target, but the Toyota Prius is a common victim.

Over the past three months, Napa Police have received reports of at least 37 catalytic converter thefts within the city limits, said Sgt. Peter Piersig of the Investigations Bureau.

As a hybrid, the Prius uses the converter less frequently, so its precious metal components are less likely to be corroded or damaged, police said.

A thief is able to sell a stolen catalytic converter for $100 to $500, primarily for the precious metals such as platinum and rhodium, police said.

The victimized vehicle owner typically has to shell out $2,000 to $3,000 for a replacement converter, police said.

Police advise vehicle owners to park inside whenever possible, park in well-lit areas outside, park close to building entrances and busy roads, consider adding video surveillance to where you park and engrave the vehicle's VIN on the converter to assist in identifying the part if stolen.