Napa Police respond to report of large fight, shots fired

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Police were called to South Jefferson Street Saturday night on a report of a large fight and a man firing a handgun into the air.

When officers arrived at 779 South Jefferson at 10 p.m., they found Kurtis Robert Avila, 19, of Napa sitting alone in a vehicle with a loaded .44 mm semi-automatic pistol in his possession, police said.

Police said the pistol had been reported stolen during a residential burglary in Antioch in 2013.

Avila was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of possession of drugs and a gun, possession of cocaine, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of stolen property.

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp