A River Middle School student has been arrested after threatening a mass shooting, Napa police say.
The student told another student that he or she planned a shooting at either River or at Vintage High School, police say. When the other student threatened to report the matter to authorities, the first student threatened to kill the other student.
“The victim was able to provide evidence related to the threats against NVUSD students as well as the specific threats against the victim,” Napa police said in a news release late Monday.
Police did not reveal the names, ages or genders of the students involved because they are juveniles. The threats were made on or before Dec. 31, when school was out of session for the holiday break, police said.
Police served search warrants at several homes related to the first student on Jan. 2, the department said. “Further evidence related to the planning and research of a mass shooting incident was located at both locations,” police said.
“We believe based on the information collected at this point, this was possibly a tragedy averted and are thankful for the information provided to us,” the department wrote.
The first student remains in custody, police said. “We do not believe there is a current threat to any NVUSD students related to this incident.”