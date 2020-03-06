Napa Police: 2 robbery arrests after cell phone taken

A woman reported being hit and her cell phone stolen following an altercation with two other adults Thursday night, Napa Police reported.
The incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Pueblo Avenue, police said. The dispute involved a previous tenant issue, police said.
Police said they later found the suspects at 2440 Old Sonoma Road and recovered the phone.
Santiago Martinez Mendoza, 38, and Maria Guadalupe Hernandez, 35, were booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of robbery. Martinez was also booked for a possible violation of probation.
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
