Napa Police search for driver of a stolen car

Napa Police received a report at 10:30 p.m. Thursday of a Honda Civic in the River Park area that had been reported stolen out of St. Helena.
Officers found the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Jefferson Street and Old Sonoma Road, police said.
After losing sight of the car, officers found it unoccupied on the 1700 block of Pine Street and spotted a person running north, police said.
Police set up a search perimeter and requested the assistance of a California Highway Patrol helicopter. The vehicle was recovered but the subject could not be located, police said.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
