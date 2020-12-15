 Skip to main content
Napa Police: Security guard at Queen of the Valley threatened with a knife

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center early Tuesday morning on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.

Police said that Gabriela Hudak, 27, of Napa had received services at the hospital, but refused to leave. She confronted a security guard with a knife and threatened to kill the guard, police said.

Officers arrested Hudak and booked her into the Napa County jail shortly before 4 a.m. for possible felony charges of making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon. 

