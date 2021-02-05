Napa Police seeking witnesses to assault on Vine Trail

Napa police are looking for witnesses to an incident on the Vine Trail Monday, Jan. 25, in which a bicyclist was assaulted in the area of Solano Avenue and Haven Way.

The victim was bicycling southbound when he was approached by a group of juveniles walking northbound, police said.

The cyclist moved over as far as he could to avoid the group, but one of the youths struck him, causing him to lose control of his bike and fall to the ground, He suffered "great bodily injury" to his hand, police said.

During the investigation, police said they identified the suspect and the group of juveniles. On Thursday, police said they arrested a 15-year-old male suspect. He was booked into Juvenile Hall for possible charges of battery with serious bodily injury and assault on a person, police said.

Police are asking for any witnesses to the Jan. 25 incident or similar prior incidents on the bike trail.

Please contact School Resource Officer Darlene Elia at 707-258-5200, ext. 5221 or delia@cityofnapa.org.

