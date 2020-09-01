Napa Police: shots fired at Lincoln and Soscol avenues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Police received numerous reports Monday night of shots fired at the corner of Lincoln and Soscol avenues, but no victims or suspects were located.

The call came in at 9:15 p.m. of shots fired at the Chevron station, 696 Lincoln, both from witnesses and people who heard the sounds, police said. Reports said three to five rounds were fired.

When officers arrived, the involved parties were no longer at the scene, police said.

A spent casing was found nearby in a vehicle door, but no casings were found in the area where the shooting was believed to have occurred, police said.

No victims or suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

