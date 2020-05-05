You are the owner of this article.
Napa Police: Shots fired, cars and home struck

At least three cars and one house were struck by gunfire Saturday night, Napa Police reported.

Officers were called to the area of Firefly Lane, Villa Lane and Summerbrooke Circle after reports of shots fired, according to Lt. Chase Haag. A drone from the Napa County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search, and 9mm bullet casings were found at the scene, but no suspects were found, he said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register.

