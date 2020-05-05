Napa Police: Shots fired, cars and home struck

At least three cars and one house were struck by gunfire Saturday night, Napa Police reported.
Officers were called to the area of Firefly Lane, Villa Lane and Summerbrooke Circle after reports of shots fired, according to Lt. Chase Haag. A drone from the Napa County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search, and 9mm bullet casings were found at the scene, but no suspects were found, he said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
APRIL 5: Intruders broke into Fumé Bistro & Bar, stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from the north Napa restaurant, according to…
April 5: A man taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center was jailed after an altercation with police at the hospital, according to Napa Police.
APRIL 4: A phone call reporting a homicide drew law enforcement officers to a St. Helena home, but turned out to be a hoax, police reported.
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
FEB 23: Three Napa residents were arrested after an early-morning disturbance outside a restaurant, police reported.
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
MARCH 19 -- A Napa woman who received widespread national attention in 2019 after her son paid off the outstanding school lunch debt of his en…
APRIL 26: The Napa Sheriff’s Office says the man shot after a confrontation with deputies was a 24-year-old Napa man.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.