A man turned himself into Napa Police Tuesday night in connection with an investigation of reported elder abuse the day before.
Police arrested Bryan Richard Busby, 39, and booked him into the Napa County jail for possible charges of elder abuse, battery causing serious bodily injury and taking his 65-year-old mother's cell phone.
Police said Busby got into a fight with his mother at a home on Stover Street in north Napa. After she called 911, he took her to the ground and punched her numerous times in the face, causing significant injuries, police said.
Busby left the residence, taking his mother's phone with him. He turned himself in at the police station the next day, police said.
Busby was still in custody Wednesday morning, with bail set at $50,000.