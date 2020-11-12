Napa Police: Stabbing interrupts game of cards

Two men were playing cards in labor lot near Soscol and Kansas avenues Wednesday afternoon when one of them was attacked by an acquaintance who threw a rake and chair at him, Napa Police reported.
During the ensuing scuffle, one of card players was stabbed with a pocket knife, police said.
Officers arrested Bobbi Lynn Coglizer, 50, who was described as a Napa transient. He was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said the victim was treated at Queen of the Valley Medical Center for a non-life threatening laceration on his upper body.
