Napa Police: Stolen Home Depot generator discovered during traffic stop

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

When an officer checked the license plate on an Infiniti SUV exiting the South Napa Marketplace parking lot Tuesday night, it came back as belonging to a vehicle reported stolen out of Richmond, Napa Police said.

Police pulled over the vehicle and conducted a search. They found a .40 caliber bullet in the center console and a DeWalt generator priced at $968 that had been stolen from Home Depot just before the vehicle stop, police said.

The driver, Willie Johnson Jr., 44, of Richmond, was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of grand theft, receiving stolen property and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, police said.

