A 25-year-old man was arrested for investigation of robbery Sunday night after reportedly stealing $25 in merchandise from a Napa supermarket, then slugging an employee who confronted him outside, Napa Police said.
Police arrested Victor Marcus Graham, described as a transient, at Lucky supermarket, 2355 California Blvd.
Graham was followed out of the store by two employees. He struck one of them in the face, knocking the person to the ground, and was verbally aggressive with the other, police said.
Graham was booked into the Napa County jail where he was being held Tuesday on $100,000 bail.