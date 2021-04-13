Napa Police: Suspect arrested after leaving trail of property destruction

Napa police received multiple reports Monday morning of a man destroying property as he walked through the central city.

The man, described by a witness as "tweaked out," threw a generator down a 15-foot manhole and attempted to steal a truck at Soscol and Pueblo avenues at 10 a.m., police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., reports came in of a man under the influence near Lincoln Avenue and Main Street who took property from a truck and threw it onto the ground, police said.

Officers confronted the man as he walked northbound on Jefferson Street and issued commands in English and Spanish, but the man said he would not cooperate, police said.

Eventually the suspect, Jose Antonio Cano Mireles, 40, of Napa was put in a restraint, but three officers were injured in the process, with two of them requiring treatment at Queen of the Valley Hospital, police said.

Mireles also sustained injuries and was treated at Queen of the Valley before being booked into the Napa County jail shortly after 6:30 p.m. Bail was set at $50,000.