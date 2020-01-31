Napa Police arrested a 37-year-old Clearlake man Thursday in connection with a strong arm robbery the day before in which a phone and wallet were taken from the victim at the Wells Fargo bank on Jefferson Street.
While investigating the case, police learned the phone was in the parking lot of South Napa Marketplace, police said.
Ronald James Rhea was found at South Napa Marketplace sitting in a vehicle that matched the one connected to the robbery, police said. The victim's wallet and phone were found in the vehicle, police said.
During a further search, burglary tools, meth, heroin and drug paraphernalia were located in the passenger front seat area, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Rhea was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of robbery and possession of drugs and burglary tools.
A second man, Kyler Dutch Casey, 26, was found in the vehicle with Rhea, police said. He was wanted on two misdemeanor arrest warrants from Mendocino County. He was arrested and booked without incident.
Rhea and Casey were also tied to an incident earlier Thursday morning where they tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at Dutch Bros., police said.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JAN. 16: Napa Police investigate a disturbance that escalated into a stabbing that sent a transient man to the hospital.
JAN. 17: After investigating a residential fire that looked suspicious, Napa Police arrested a 28-year-old resident of the home for investigat…
JAN. 21: A 57-year-old man was stabbed while bicycling on Main Street, and a teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the attack.
JAN. 14: A Napa man was arrested following a disturbance inside a car that later crashed.
JAN. 24: Napa Police responded to two unrelated stabbings in a two-hour period early Friday morning.
Jan 28: Napa Police are seeking tips on an attempt to break into a school storage shed.