Napa Police: Suspect arrested twice in 4 days for vehicle theft

Napa Police were called to Raley's supermarket on Soscol Avenue Wednesday evening where staff had detained a man suspected of stealing alcohol.
The suspect had a key with a tag from Jimmy Vasser Toyota in his pocket that belonged to a Toyota Tundra pickup truck in the Raley's lot, reported Corporal Dominic DeGuilio.
Police arrested Chase Anthony Sinai, 34, for possible charges of vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.
Jimmy Vasser Toyota said Sinai had been to the dealership earlier in the day and had asked to take a vehicle for a test drive, DeGuilio said. The request was denied when he couldn't produce sufficient documentation, he said.
Sinai apparently took the keys to the Tundra when no one was looking, DeGuilio said.
Sinai had been arrested on Saturday for investigation of a similar incident. He is suspected of taking keys from Les Schwab Tire Center, also located at South Napa Marketplace, and driving off with a customer's vehicle, DeGuilio said.
Police arrested Sinai a short time later in the parking lot of South Napa Century Center, DeGuilio said.
In both instances, Sinai was booked into the Napa County jail, then released without bail due to jail efforts to reduce the inmate population during the pandemic, he said.
