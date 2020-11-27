Napa Police: Suspect charged with attempted murder after possible gang-related stabbing

A 19-year-old Napa resident is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after police received a call about a double stabbing early Friday morning.

Police were dispatched around 2:15 a.m. on Friday to the 1200 block of Spruce Street in the city of Napa, according to Sergeant Brian Donahue. There, officers arrested Diego Lopez, 19, of Napa, who had remained on-site. The stabbing is “believed to possibly be gang-related,” Donahue said.

The two victims of the stabbings survived, Donahue said. They were transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for their wounds, where they were treated and released.

WATCH NOW: MILLIONS TRAVEL FOR HOLIDAY DESPITE SURGE IN VIRUS CASES

MOST-READ POLICE AND FIRE BRIEFS ON NAPAVALLEYREGISTER.COM

You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.