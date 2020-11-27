 Skip to main content
Napa Police: Suspect charged with attempted murder after possible gang-related stabbing

Napa Police: Suspect charged with attempted murder after possible gang-related stabbing

Napa Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect on charges of attempted murder after two stabbings early Friday morning.

A 19-year-old Napa resident is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after police received a call about a double stabbing early Friday morning.

Police were dispatched around 2:15 a.m. on Friday to the 1200 block of Spruce Street in the city of Napa, according to Sergeant Brian Donahue. There, officers arrested Diego Lopez, 19, of Napa, who had remained on-site. The stabbing is “believed to possibly be gang-related,” Donahue said.

The two victims of the stabbings survived, Donahue said. They were transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for their wounds, where they were treated and released.

You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.

