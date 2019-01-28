Napa Police is investigating a reported armed robbery at a local business Saturday night.
At about 7 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Jefferson Street after reports of an armed robbery at a cellphone dealership that police did not name, the department said in a news release. An employee was confronted by a man holding a handgun who stole several undisclosed items before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, wearing a black rain jacket.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police Detective G. Wade at 707-257-9509.