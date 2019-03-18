During enhanced DUI patrolling Sunday, Napa police reported arresting one motorist on suspicion of driving under the influence, and charges are pending against a bicyclist for the same thing.
An officer conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation and determined the driver, a 34-year old female from San Pablo, was under the influence of alcohol, police said. She was arrested and booked into the Napa jail.
Also, an officer on DUI Patrol observed a bicyclist run a red light and collide with a moving vehicle, police said. The bicyclist was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He suffered a minor head injury as a result of the traffic collision and he was transported to a local hospital. Charges are pending for DUI and other Vehicle Code violations.
In addition, police made 41 vehicle enforcement stops and cited one driver for operating a vehicle without a license or on a suspended/revoked license. Eleven other citations were issued for Vehicle Code violations.
The Napa Police Department will be conducting another DUI saturation Patrol on Sunday, May 5.