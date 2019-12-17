Driving erratically, a motorist struck a pedestrian on California Boulevard Monday afternoon, then continued on, hitting a variety of objects before flipping into a building and burning, Napa Police reported.
Police got a call at 3:30 p.m. that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian on California at Stadium Avenue. Officers discovered an SUV on its side, burning, in a parking lot on the 3200 block of California.
An off-duty Napa County/Cal Fire employee pulled the female driver from the SUV. She sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, police said.
A short time later, a Napa city firefighter rescued a trapped dog from the burning vehicle. The pet was given oxygen through a Fido-Mask and will be OK, the Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
Police said the SUV had been traveling northbound on California at a high rate of speed and the driver lost control. Besides striking a pedestrian, the SUV hit the curb at Pueblo Avenue, continue northbound on the shoulder, then back onto California where it hit at least one parked vehicle, crossed over the sidewalk north of Stadium, hit a telephone pole and tree, then flipped into the air, striking a building 10 feet off the ground before landing on its side and beginning to burn, police said.
Police are asking the DMV to re-evaluate the woman's driving competency.
The pedestrian's condition was not immediately available.
