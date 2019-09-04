A Napa man, 65, was arrested Tuesday after police say he threw a large piece of concrete at his landlord.
The landlord served his tenant shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday with a three-day notice to pay rent or vacate the property at the 600 block of South Minahen Street, according to an email from the Napa Police Department. The landlord went to his car to load items when his tenant threw concrete at him, but missed and caused an estimated $2,000 in damage to his car, police say.
Donald Hal Rose admitted to throwing the concrete and was booked into Napa County jail a half hour later, according to police and jail records. He was arrested on suspicion of felony charges related to vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon.