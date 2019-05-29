Extra Napa Police Department officers will be patrolling Saturday, looking for violations that increase the likelihood of motorcycle collisions.
Drivers of cars and motorcyclists will be targeted, according to a press release from the department. Funding is provided by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Motorcycle deaths in California have climbed in the past decade, and increased to 576 people in 2017 from 494 in 2015, Napa Police Department says.
The department instructs drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists, and check mirrors and blind spots, because many crashes are caused when drivers don't see motorcycles. Riders should wear bright and protective clothing, keep lights on all day, wear a helmet and be especially careful when traveling between lanes.
Motorcyclists are encouraged to enroll in the state's Motorcyclist Safety Program by visiting californiamotorcyclist.com or calling 1-877-743-3411.