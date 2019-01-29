Try 1 month for 99¢

The Napa Police Department will hold a meeting next week to discuss school safety and a 14-year-old River Middle School student's school shooting threat.

Officers will give a presentation then field questions from the audience, and members of the Napa Valley Unified School District will be present for the meeting, according to a city of Napa announcement.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at the Vintage High Theater at 1375 Trower Ave.

A 14-year-old River Middle student was arrested earlier this month after a fellow student reported his threats to kill the tipster and carry out a Columbine-style school shooting, according to police. Police believe the plotter considered targeting River Middle or Vintage High.

The plotter's friend, a 13-year-old River Middle student, was subsequently arrested for trying to interfere with Napa police's investigation.

Napa police said earlier this month that it's unusual for a school shooting threat to be deemed credible. District spokesperson Elizabeth Emmett said previously that the only shooting in the district’s history occurred during a science class at Silverado Middle School in May 1992.

